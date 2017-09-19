Spanish public debt inches lower in July - Bank of Spain

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Spanish public debt inched down by 4.87 billion euros ($5.76 billion) in July from a month earlier to 1.13 trillion euros, the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday.

Debt as a ratio of gross domestic product was 99.99 percent, according to Reuters calculations using National Statistics Institute growth data from the end of June 2016 to end of June 2017.

Spanish debt-to-GDP was 100.4 percent in the first quarter, up on the previous quarter’s ratio of 99.4 percent, the Bank of Spain said in June.

Spain aims to cut its public debt to 97.7 percent of its economic output in 2018 and 95.4 percent in 2019. ($1 = 0.8339 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day)