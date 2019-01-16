Entertainment News
January 16, 2019

Spain tourist arrivals mark record for 6th straight year in 2018: minister

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of international visitors to Spain broke yet another record in 2018, the sixth in a row, despite a slower than usual summer, Industry Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday.

Preliminary official data showed the number of visitors to Spain rose 0.9 percent in 2018 from a year earlier to 82.6 million tourists.

Spain is the world’s second most visited country after France and tourism is a pivotal sector for the domestic economy, contributing with nearly 12 pct of the gross domestic product.

Reporting by Sabela Ojea, Writting by Jose Elias Rodriguez, Editing by Paul Day

