Factbox: Rights, national unity, taxes - campaign promises in Spain's election

MADRID (Reuters) - Parties contesting Spain’s national election on April 28 are wooing voters with a range of different campaign promises on human rights, immigration and separatism that could well influence the outcome more than social and economic factors.

Supporters of Spain's far-right party VOX attend a rally in Toledo, Spain, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Following are key promises from each main party, in decreasing order by ratings in opinion polls:

SOCIALIST PARTY OF PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ

- Produce a national pact for gender equality including a law for equal work opportunities. Equal paternity and maternity leave

- Law to regulate euthanasia, currently a criminal offence

- Give autonomous regions more say on state matters, laws

- Promote robust economic growth, reduce inequality while staying the course on deficit and debt reduction

- Increase investment in education to 5 percent of GDP. Focus budget on health, youth housing; boost investment in R&D, the green transition and infrastructure.

- Raise taxes for large companies and high earners. Gradual minimum wage increases, no social security deficit in five years, pension indexation to real inflation

PEOPLE’S PARTY, CONSERVATIVE

- Impose direct central rule in Catalonia to recover constitutional order after a failed independence bid

- Reinforce state presence in all autonomous regions

- Spanish as the teaching language in schools, regional languages optional

- Orderly immigration policy linked to labour market needs

- Reduce income tax ceiling to below 40 percent, company tax below 20 percent, end property and inheritance tax

- Combat gender violence, negotiate protocols to prevent sexual harassment at companies and public administrations

- Life prison sentences for homicide during kidnapping, murders involving gender violence, repeat offense rapists

- Reduce electricity prices, promote recycling

- Protect, promote bullfighting as an important tradition

CIUDADANOS (CITIZENS), CENTRE-RIGHT

- Take a hard line with Catalan separatists. Ensure Spanish is used in school throughout the country.

- Make Spain “the best country for families in the world”. Free dental care for under-16s; subsidised adoption of pets.

- Find a fair, common European solution to migration crisis

- Legalize surrogacy arrangements for families

- Decriminalise euthanasia, if it is done along with a law to provide better palliative care

- Deny legislative representation to parties with less than 3 percent of votes

- End inheritance tax for working and middle classes. Tax cuts for 6 million families with children. Improve tax situation of self-employed workers.

UNIDAS PODEMOS (TOGETHER WE CAN), FAR-LEFT ALLIANCE

- Negotiations and referendum to find a solution to the Catalan crisis

- Freedom to die with dignity - a law regulating euthanasia

- Decriminalize marijuana and legalise medical use of the drug

- Bring to justice Franco-era torturers, compensate dictatorship’s victims and their families

- Combat gender violence with an annual state budget of 600 million euros, expand LGBT rights

- Increase public investment in research and development

- Tax big fortunes and property holdings, cut VAT

- Ban evictions without a housing alternative

- Guarantee universal access to healthcare, free public universities

VOX, FAR-RIGHT

- Suspend Catalonia’s autonomous status

- Shift away from the system of regional autonomies to one government, one parliament for Spain.

- Repeal the law that bans Franco-era symbols and envisages compensation to dictatorship’s victims

- Ban medical procedures such as gender change and abortion under the public health system

- Repeal the law on gender violence as discriminatory against men

- Pass a law to protect bullfighting

- Build a secure wall around the Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla to shut out illegal immigrants. Deport illegal immigrants and those who came legally but committed a crime.

- Shut “fundamentalist” mosques

- End property, inheritance taxes. Increase VAT and cut labour taxes. Reduce the cost of dismissing workers.

- Fewer public workers, less welfare state, selling public companies. Overhaul the social security and pension systems. Deregulate energy and telecoms industries

OTHER PARTIES

- They may be key for the formation of a coalition government

- Opinion polls see left-wing Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana (ERC), which is more open to backing a government led by outgoing Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, doing better than the more hardline, rightwing Junts per Catalunya

- The Basque nationalist PNV could also be a potential ally for Sanchez

- Opinion polls show animalist party PACMA could make its first entry into parliament, with up to two seats. Its platform focuses on banning bullfighting and boosting renewable energies.