Spain's Ciudadanos leader steps down after heavy election losses: El Mundo

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, on Monday stepped down as party president after the centre-right party saw its result collapse in a repeat parliamentary election, El Mundo newspaper said, citing sources.

Ciudadanos won 10 seats in Sunday’s election, down from 57 seats won in the previous ballot in April. Various potential solutions to unblock the stalemate, however, involve Ciudadanos, alongside regionalist parties.

A Ciudadanos spokesman declined to comment, but said Rivera would make a statement at 1100 GMT.