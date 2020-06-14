World News
June 14, 2020 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's PM backs economy minister as potential candidate to head euro group

1 Min Read

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a session to request a sixth extension of the state of emergency amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, June 3, 2020. Dani Duch/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday he would look favourably on the country’s economy minister becoming a candidate to lead the euro zone’s group of finance ministers.

Sanchez said Spain would be “very interested” in leading the so-called euro group, adding it was an “honour” that Economy Minister Nadia Calvino had been tipped as a leading candidate after Portugal’s Mario Centeno said he would step down from the post.

Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Mark Potter

