FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
Thousands evacuated from Barcelona festival after stage fire
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 30, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 10 days ago

Thousands evacuated from Barcelona festival after stage fire

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - More than 22,000 people were evacuated from an electronic music festival in Barcelona on Saturday night after a huge fire broke out on one of the stages during a sequence of the show involving fireworks, emergency services said.

Smoke is seen rising from flames engulfing the stage after a fire broke out at Tomorrowland Unite Spain festival in Barcelona, Spain July 29, 2017, in this still image from a video obtained from social media. Alex Prim Lopez via REUTERS

They said no one was injured.

Footage circulated on social media showed big flames leaping from the stage, creating big plumes of black smoke in front of a crowd.

The festival, known as "Tomorrowland", was taking place just north of Barcelona, in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, the first time it has been held in Spain. The festival has previously been held in Belgium.

Reporting by Sarah White. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.