Spain says Eurogroup may block Greek loan if officials not granted immunity

MADRID, June 16 (Reuters) - The Eurogroup may block an 8.5-billion-euro credit lifeline to Greece if the country does not grant immunity to privatisation agency officials from Spain, Italy and Slovakia, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

In 2015, a Greek prosecutor charged three officials at the country's privatisation agency over a sale and lease-back deal of 28 state-owned buildings.

"If there's not a definitive solution for the situation of these three experts, the Eurogroup will block the payment," de Guindos said in Luxemburg. (Reporting by Sarah White; Writing by Paul Day)