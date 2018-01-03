FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Winging it: Impatient passenger leaves delayed plane via emergency exit
January 3, 2018 / 5:07 PM / a day ago

Winging it: Impatient passenger leaves delayed plane via emergency exit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An airline passenger was arrested after leaving a plane delayed on the tarmac at a Spanish airport via the emergency exit.

Passenger Fernando Del Valle Villlobos captured the incident, which took place on Monday, in a video that showed the man walking along the wing with his bag in hand.

Del Valle Villlobos said the Ryanair flight had left London an hour late and passengers were then held on the plane for a further thirty minutes after landing in Malaga, without explanation from the airline.

Ryanair said: “Malaga airport police immediately arrested the passenger in question and since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations, it is being dealt with by the Spanish authorities.”

Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
