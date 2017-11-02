FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arrest warrant for ex-Catalan leader 'normal' if he doesn't testify: Supreme court
#World News
November 2, 2017 / 9:55 AM / a day ago

Arrest warrant for ex-Catalan leader 'normal' if he doesn't testify: Supreme court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - If the ousted Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont fails to appear in court, the normal procedure would be to issue an arrest warrant, the president of Spain’s Supreme Court said on Thursday.

Carles Puigdemont attends a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/Files

“When someone doesn’t appear after being cited by a judge to testify, in Spain or any other EU country, normally an arrest warrant is issued,” Supreme Court President Carlos Lesmes said.

Puigdemont said on Wednesday he would ignore a court order to return to Spain to answer charges over the region’s push for independence. He did not turn up at a High Court hearing on Thursday.

Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
