Spanish High Court remands in custody two Catalan separatist leaders
October 16, 2017 / 7:41 PM / 5 days ago

Spanish High Court remands in custody two Catalan separatist leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court said on Monday it had ordered that two leaders of Catalan separatist organizations be remanded in custody while they remain under investigation on suspicion of sedition.

Prosecutors have alleged that Jordi Sanchez, the head of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC), and Jordi Cuixart, head of Omnium Cultural, were key to planning an Oct. 1 referendum on independence that the Spanish government considered illegal.

Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Isla Binnie

