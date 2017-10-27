FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Sabadell to move chairman's office from Catalonia to Madrid
October 27, 2017 / 12:15 PM / in 20 hours

Banco Sabadell to move chairman's office from Catalonia to Madrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Banco Sabadell will move its chairman’s office and some of its top management from Catalonia to Madrid, the lender’s Chief Executive Jaime Guardiola said on Friday, confirming a Reuters report. .

Like hundreds of other Catalan businesses, Sabadell, Spain’s fifth-biggest bank, transferred its registered offices out of Catalonia earlier this month to seek legal certainty as the region’s leaders press ahead with a secession campaign. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Paul Day)

