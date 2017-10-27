Britain says will not recognise Catalonian declaration of independence

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday it would not recognise Catalonia’s declaration of independence from Spain.

People wave Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) during celebrations in Sant Jaume square after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from Spain in Barcelona, Spain, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

“The UK does not and will not recognise the Unilateral Declaration of Independence made by the Catalan regional parliament,” Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said in a statement.

“It is based on a vote that was declared illegal by the Spanish courts,” the statement said. “We continue to want to see the rule of law upheld, the Spanish Constitution respected, and Spanish unity preserved.”