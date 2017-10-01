FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK trade minister condemns violence in Catalonia
October 1, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 17 days ago

UK trade minister condemns violence in Catalonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANCHESTER, England, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British trade minister Liam Fox condemned violence in the northeastern Spanish region of Catalonia on Sunday, but said the independence referendum there was a matter for the Spanish government.

Spanish riot police burst into polling stations across Catalonia on Sunday, confiscating ballot boxes and voting papers to try to halt a banned referendum on a split from Spain as Madrid asserted its authority over the rebel region. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, editing by Kate Holton)

