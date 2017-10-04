FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caixabank says will protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests
October 4, 2017

Caixabank says will protect clients', shareholders' and employees' interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s Caixabank, in internal memo to employees late on Tuesday, said that Catalonia’s largest bank’s only objective is to “protect clients’, shareholders’ and employees’ interests”.

The memo, seen by Reuters, told employees to communicate to clients “our commitment to defending their interests, that during our history that commitment has always guided our actions and will guide future decisions which, if necessary, must be taken.” (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)

