Spain's Colonial calls board meeting for Monday to discuss moving head office from Catalonia: source
#World News
October 9, 2017 / 3:23 AM / 9 days ago

Spain's Colonial calls board meeting for Monday to discuss moving head office from Catalonia: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish real estate firm Inmobiliaria Colonial has called a board meeting for Monday to discuss moving its head office out of Catalonia, a source close to the firm said on Sunday.

Barcelona-based Colonial joins a number of other firms that have decided, or are considering, moving their head offices from Catalonia to other Spanish cities after the northeastern region held a referendum on independence from Spain last weekend that was declared illegal by Spanish authorities.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alison Williams

