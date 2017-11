MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Constitutional Court has blocked Catalonia’s declaration of independence made by the regional parliament on Friday, a court spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Carles Puigdemont arrives for a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Hours after Catalonia’s parliament voted on a unilateral declaration of independence, the Spanish government dissolved the parliament, fired the government and set a date for regional elections Dec. 21.