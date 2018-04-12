FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Full Scottish hearing of Catalan extradition case due in July - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - A full extradition hearing in the case of Catalan ex-minister Clara Ponsati, who is fighting attempts to return her to Spain from Scotland, will start on July 30 and last two weeks, her lawyer Aamer Anwar said on Thursday.

Catalunya's former Education Minister Clara Ponsati and her lawyer Aamer Anwar leave court after a preliminary hearing was held for her extradition at the Sheriff Court in Edinburgh, Scotland, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Ponsati, currently working as a professor at Scotland’s University of St Andrews, is one of several Catalan leaders being sought by the Spanish courts for their part in organising an independence referendum last year deemed illegal by the Spanish state.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Stephen Addison

