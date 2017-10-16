FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's High Court says Catalan police chief will not be detained
#Markets News
October 16, 2017 / 4:36 PM / in 6 days

Spain's High Court says Catalan police chief will not be detained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court said on Monday that Catalonia’s police chief would not be held in custody after the state prosecutor earlier asked for his detention while he is formally investigated for sedition.

A court spokesman said Josep Lluis Trapero’s passport would be withdrawn and he would not be able to leave Spain while the investigation continues.

Prosecutors had previously alleged that Trapero failed to rescue officers from the Civil Guard, a national police force, who were trapped inside a Catalan government building in Barcelona by pro-independence protesters in September. (Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

