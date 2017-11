MADRID, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme court has begun processing rebellion charges raised against Catalonia’s parliament speaker Carme Forcadell as well as other senior lawmakers from the region, a court spokesman said on Tuesday.

Spain’s state prosecutor on Monday called for rebellion and sedition charges to be brought against Catalan leaders over their push to separate from Spain. (Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)