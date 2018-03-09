FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 1:17 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Spanish judge says candidate to lead Catalan government cannot leave jail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme court said on Friday that the candidate to lead the Catalan government would not be permitted to leave the jail to attend an investiture vote next week.

Catalonia’s parliament is expected to convene next Monday to vote on the region’s new leader.

The candidate put forward by secessionist parties, Jordi Sanchez, is currently in jail as he awaits trial on charges of rebellion and sedition over Catalonia’s illegal referendum and unilateral declaration of independence from Spain last October. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day)

