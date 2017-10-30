FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalonia should remain part of Spain after vote: minister
October 30, 2017 / 10:50 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Catalonia should remain part of Spain after vote: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said on Monday that he hoped and believed a regional election in Catalonia would result in the territory remaining part of Spain.

A Catalan separatist flag is waved in front of the Generalitat Palace, the Catalan regional government headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

“We hope, with the help of these elections, to restore legal governance and rule of law in Catalonia,” Dastis said, speaking through an interpreter during a briefing in Kiev.

“We hope and believe that after these elections, Catalonia will again be the same society it was before: open and integrated.” he said.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Matthias Williams and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
