An independent Catalonia would be out of the EU - economy minister
#Markets News
October 25, 2017 / 8:56 AM / a day ago

An independent Catalonia would be out of the EU - economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - An independent Catalonia would be forced out of the European Union and euro area which would directly hurt the regional economy, the Spanish economy minister said on Wednesday.

“It’d be out of all the treaties, 70 percent of its gross domestic product would be subject to tariffs and physical borders. It would be out of the euro zone and the banks wouldn’t have ECB coverage ... it would have to create its own currency which would be very depreciated,” Luis de Guindos told parliament on Wednesday.

Such a depreciation would lead to an estimated 25-30 percent drop in regional economic growth, elevated inflation and a doubling of unemployment rates, he said. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)

