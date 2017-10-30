Catalan pro-independence party says will take part in Dec. 21 election

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalan pro-independence party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) will take part in a snap regional election Dec. 21, it said on Monday, in a tactic admission that the previous ruling party in Catalonia had been fired and parliament dissolved.

“Taking part in Dec. 21 is an opportunity to better consolidate the Republic ... They’ve called illegitimate elections, a trap. However, we’re not afraid of the ballot box,” lawmaker Sergi Sabria said during a conference.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy sacked the regional government, dissolved parliament and called a snap election on Friday after Catalonia leaders made a unilateral declaration of independence.

Some of the region’s leaders had vowed to ignore Rajoy’s ruling and continue working.