Catalan separatists seen in position to keep majority in election - exit poll

MADRID (Reuters) - Pro-independence parties in Catalonia are seen in a position to keep their absolute majority of seats in regional elections on Thursday, according to an exit poll published by La Vanguardia newspaper as polling stations closed.

An electoral worker sits behind a very full ballot box at a polling station in Barcelona, Spain, December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

The separatist parties were seen getting 67-71 seats in the 135-seat assembly, the poll showed. No official results have yet been published and it was unclear if final results would match the poll.

Opinion polls before the vote had shown separatists and unionists running neck-and-neck in the wealthy Spanish region.

The first official preliminary results are expected around 2100 GMT and final results after midnight.