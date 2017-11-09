Spanish econ minister reiterates 2018 growth forecast of 2.3 pct

MADRID, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s economy minister on Thursday reiterated a 2018 economic growth forecast of 2.3 percent, taking into account the impact from the Catalan political crisis, and said the government could even lift it if the situation improved.

Luis de Guindos denied an earlier statement from Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy that the government could trim the growth forecast further.

Asked by reporters about Rajoy’s statement, Guindos said: “No, no, the forecast is for growth of 2.3 percent for 2018, and this already includes the impact from the Catalan situation.”

“If the situation improves in the next few weeks, I even think the growth projection could be a bit above this,” he said. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Jesus Aguado)