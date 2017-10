BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany said on Friday it supported the Spanish government in its dispute with separatists in Catalonia and hoped both sides would de-escalate the situation through dialogue.

Pins with the colors of Catalan separatist flags are seen at a stand near the Catalan regional parliament as demonstrators started to gather in Barcelona, Spain, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The government hopes those involved will make use of all opportunities for dialogue and de-escalation” provided by the Spanish constitution, a German government spokeswoman told a regular government news conference in Berlin.