Spanish government says any dialogue with Catalonia must be within the law
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
#Top News
October 10, 2017 / 9:15 PM / in 7 days

Spanish government says any dialogue with Catalonia must be within the law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain´s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria makes a statement at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont should come back to the path of the law if he wants talks to take place and he has no right to impose a mediation with the government, Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said on Tuesday.

“Neither Mr. Puigdemont nor anybody else can claim ... to impose mediation. Any dialogue between democrats has to take place within the law,” Saenz de Santamaria said after Puigdemont declared Catalonia’s independence from Spain but immediately suspended it to allow time for a mediated solution with Spain.

The Spanish government will meet on Wednesday to decide on its response to this declaration.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer

