Catalan parliament declares independence from Spain

BARCELONA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Catalonia’s regional parliament declared independence from Spain on Friday in a disputed vote that is now likely to be declared illegal by Spain’s constitutional court.

The independence motion was passed in the 135-strong assembly with 70 votes in favour, 10 against and 2 blank ballots, the assembly’s speaker said.

Lawmakers from the Socialist Party, the People’s Party (PP) and Ciudadanos had left the chamber before the vote in protest. (Reporting by Sam Edwards; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)