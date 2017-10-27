FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan parliament declares independence from Spain
October 27, 2017 / 1:34 PM / in a day

Catalan parliament declares independence from Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Catalonia’s regional parliament declared independence from Spain on Friday in a disputed vote that is now likely to be declared illegal by Spain’s constitutional court.

The independence motion was passed in the 135-strong assembly with 70 votes in favour, 10 against and 2 blank ballots, the assembly’s speaker said.

Lawmakers from the Socialist Party, the People’s Party (PP) and Ciudadanos had left the chamber before the vote in protest. (Reporting by Sam Edwards; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

