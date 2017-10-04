FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-independence parties want Catalan parliament to discuss independence on Monday - report
#World News
October 4, 2017 / 9:58 AM / 14 days ago

Pro-independence parties want Catalan parliament to discuss independence on Monday - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People wear Spanish (C) and Catalan separatist flags as they take part in a demonstration two days after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID (Reuters) - Pro-independence Catalan parties Junts Pel Si and CUP have asked parliament to meet to discuss and possibly declare the region’s independence from Spain on Monday, Catalan newspaper La Vanguardia reported on Wednesday.

The regional parliament’s governing body is meeting today to decide when to call a parliamentary session to discuss the results of a banned referendum on splitting from Spain. During this session, the parliament could declare independence.

Given the referendum was declared unconstitutional, this declaration would not bear any legal consequence and it is highly unlikely to be recognised internationally.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day

