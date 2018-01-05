Spain's Supreme Court orders Catalan separatist leader Junqueras to remain jailed

MADRID, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered that Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras remain in custody after over two months in prison for his role in the Spanish region’s independence movement.

In a written ruling, the judges said there was a risk that Junqueras would again commit an offence if he was released as there was no evidence to show he had abandoned “the path followed so far”.

He is in custody on allegations of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.

The court’s decision would prevent him from swearing in at the opening session of the new Catalan parliament on Jan. 17. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Angus Berwick)