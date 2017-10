MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s King Felipe VI will deliver a televised address to the nation at 1900 GMT, the royal household said on Tuesday.

The king met Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy earlier on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Catalonia where hundreds of people were hurt on Sunday as police swung truncheons and fired rubber bullets to disrupt a banned vote on independence. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)