FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain hopes Catalans disregard instruction from regional leaders-minister
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Asia
China's new Politiburo Standing Committee lineup
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
U.S.
Two Republican senators blast Trump as party feud deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 22, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 3 days ago

Spain hopes Catalans disregard instruction from regional leaders-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said on Sunday he hoped that people in Catalonia would disregard any instruction from the regional leadership if Spain moves to suspend the region’s autonomy.

Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis attends a conference of Italian ambassadors in Rome, Italy July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files

“All the government is trying to do, and reluctantly, is to reinstate the legal order, to restore the constitution but also the Catalan rules and proceed from there,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“We are going to establish the authorities who are going to rule the day-to-day affairs of Catalonia according to the Catalan laws and norms ... I hope everyone will disregard whatever instructions they will be planning to give because they will not have the legal authority to do that.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.