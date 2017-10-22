Spain hopes Catalans disregard instruction from regional leaders-minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said on Sunday he hoped that people in Catalonia would disregard any instruction from the regional leadership if Spain moves to suspend the region’s autonomy.

Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis attends a conference of Italian ambassadors in Rome, Italy July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files

“All the government is trying to do, and reluctantly, is to reinstate the legal order, to restore the constitution but also the Catalan rules and proceed from there,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“We are going to establish the authorities who are going to rule the day-to-day affairs of Catalonia according to the Catalan laws and norms ... I hope everyone will disregard whatever instructions they will be planning to give because they will not have the legal authority to do that.”