Catalan pro-independence parties request parliamentary vote on Monday

People hold on to Catalan separatist flags on top of an air vent two days after the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Pro-independence parties Junts pel Si and CUP have requested a debate and vote on independence from Spain to be held on Monday at the regional government’s parliament, a regional government political source said on Wednesday.

They made the request at a closed-door parliamentary committee held on Wednesday, the source said.

Pro-independence parties hold a slim majority of seats in the regional government meaning that any vote on a declaration of independence will be a formality.