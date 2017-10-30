FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalonia parliament cancels meeting after Spain takes control - source
October 30, 2017 / 11:31 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Catalonia parliament cancels meeting after Spain takes control - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalonia’s parliament has cancelled a meeting on Tuesday following the Spanish government’s takeover of the region, a parliamentary source said on Monday, confirming the regional legislative had accepted Madrid’s order for it to dissolve.

The Spanish flag flies in central Madrid after Catalonia's regional parliament declared independence from Spain in Madrid, Spain, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

On Friday, Spain fired the Catalonian regional government and dismissed the Catalan parliament after political leaders defied Madrid and made a unilateral declaration of independence.

The central government’s authority in the region was to be tested on Monday after prominent members of the Catalan administration had said they did not accept the move and a civic group called for civil disobedience to the ruling.

Reporting by Inmaculada Sanz, Writing by Paul Day, Editing by Angus MacSwan

