Police to remove people from Catalan voting stations on Sunday: government source

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Police will remove people from Catalan independence referendum polling stations on Sunday, a government source said on Saturday, without giving details on how this would be carried out.

It would be up to the police how they remove people, the official source said.

Volunteers staffing polling stations and using the national census in Sunday’s banned Catalan referendum on independence from Spain will be liable for fines of up to 300,000 euros ($354,360), the source said.