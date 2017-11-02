FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 2, 2017 / 12:00 PM / a day ago

Spanish prosecutor asks judge to jail Catalan secessionists pending investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s state prosecutor on Thursday asked an High Court judge to jail Catalan secessionist leaders pending an investigation over their role in Catalonia’s illegal push for independence, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

People sign Catalan anthem "Els Segadors" as they gather at Sant Jaume square to demand the freedom of the leaders of two of the largest Catalan separatist organizations, Catalan National Assembly's Jordi Sanchez and Omnium's Jordi Cuixart, who were jailed by Spain's High Court, in Barcelona, Spain, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Nine members of the sacked Catalan administration testified on Thursday on charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds.

The prosecutor recommended one of them, Santi Vila, who stepped down from the Catalan cabinet before a unilateral declaration of independence last Friday and has since then been pushing for a negotiated solution with the government, should be granted bail of 50,000 euros ($58,275.00). ($1 = 0.8580 euros)

Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
