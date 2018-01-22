FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 8:53 AM / 2 days ago

Spanish prosecutor asks for arrest of ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont in Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s state prosecutor said on Monday it had asked the Supreme Court to reactivate a European arrest warrant to detain former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont in Denmark on charges of sedition and rebellion as he traveled to Copenhagen for a conference.

It is the first time Puigdemont has left Brussels since fleeing there shortly after he was fired by the central government in October after his regional administration declared independence from Spain. (Reporting by Paul Day; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
