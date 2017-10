Catalan Regional President Carles Puigdemont gestures as he makes an statement at Generalitat Palace in Barcelona, Spain, October 4, 2017. Catalan Goverment/Jordi Bedmar Handout via REUTERS

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will address the regional parliament next Tuesday on the “current political situation,” the Catalan parliament said on Twitter.

The speaker of the Catalan assembly, Carme Forcadell, has called the plenary session for 6 pm (1600 GMT) on Tuesday, it said.