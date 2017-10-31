FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sacked Catalan leader Puigdemont says accepts snap election, not seeking asylum
#World News
October 31, 2017 / 12:56 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Sacked Catalan leader Puigdemont says accepts snap election, not seeking asylum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Tuesday said he accepted the snap elections called by Spain’s central government in Catalonia and he was not seeking asylum in Belgium at a press conference given in Brussels.

Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont attends a news conference at the Press Club Brussels Europe in Brussels, Belgium, October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Puigdemont said he was not trying to escape from justice after the state prosecutor recommended charges for rebellion and sedition be brought against him. He did not clarify how long he would stay in Belgium, adding he would return to Catalonia when given “guarantees” by the Spanish government.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

