MADRID (Reuters) - Sacked Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on Saturday called for a “democratic opposition” to Madrid’s takeover of the region following its declaration of independence.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont attends a plenary session at the Catalan regional Parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

“It’s very clear that the best form of defending the gains made up until now is democratic opposition to article 155,” Puigdemont said in a brief statement.