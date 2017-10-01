FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalans start to form queues to vote in independence referendum - witnesses
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
October 1, 2017 / 3:26 AM / 17 days ago

Catalans start to form queues to vote in independence referendum - witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People prepare breakfast inside an occupied industrial school that is a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalans started to form queues to vote in an independence referendum early on Sunday morning in defiance of the Spanish government’s attempts to prevent the vote, Reuters witnesses said.

Lines of voters were starting to form at several designated polling stations in Barcelona schools.

The referendum has been declared illegal by Spain’s central government and it was unclear if voting stations would be allowed to open at 9 A.M. (0700 GMT) as planned.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.