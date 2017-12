MADRID, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy plans to speak at 2 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) on Friday, the PM’s office said, after Catalan separatists wanting to break away from Spain won a regional election on Thursday.

Catalonia’s separatists look set to regain power in the wealthy region after the election, deepening the nation’s political crisis in a sharp rebuke to Rajoy and European Union leaders who backed him. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)