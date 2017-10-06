FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalan parliament to meet on Monday, defying Spain-regional official
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 6, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 12 days ago

Catalan parliament to meet on Monday, defying Spain-regional official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Catalan Foreign Affairs chief Raul Romeva waves to employees upon arriving to an extraordinary cabinet meeting the day after the banned independence referendum at Generalitat Palace in Barcelona, Spain October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(Reuters) - Catalonia’s parliament will meet on Monday in defiance of a legal process to clamp down on those who want independence for the region, the Catalan head of foreign affairs said on Friday.

In a deepening standoff between those who support independence for the wealthy northeastern region and the Spanish central government, Raul Romeva told the BBC that Catalonia’s regional parliament would make a decision on independence.

On Thursday, Spain’s Constitutional Court suspended the session of the Catalan parliament scheduled for Monday, in which local leaders were expected to declare Catalonia’s unilateral independence from Spain following a banned referendum on secession at the weekend.

“Parliament will discuss, parliament will meet. It will be a debate and this is important,” Romeva told the BBC, after being asked what would happen on Monday. He said the crisis would be resolved with politics, not via judicial means.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary and Costas Pitas; Editing by Alistair Smout

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.