SEAT says one of three production lines halted due to blocked roads in Catalonia
October 3, 2017 / 5:36 PM / 14 days ago

SEAT says one of three production lines halted due to blocked roads in Catalonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen’s Spanish unit SEAT halted production on one of three production lines from midday (1000 GMT) on Tuesday due to disrupted parts supply after roads were closed during a day of industrial action in Catalonia, a spokesman said.

The SEAT car maker is based in Martorell, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) outside of Barcelona.

Dozens of roads were blocked by pickets on Tuesday in a day of industrial action and demonstrations called by unions and pro-independence groups in protest at heavy-handed police action to stop Sunday’s banned referendum on Catalan independence from Spain.

Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Adrian Croft

