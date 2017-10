Two men wear paper crowns and separatist Catalonian flags at a rally in support of independence in Barcelona, Spain October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government is reinforcing security at airports and rail stations in Catalonia before a meeting at which the regional leader could declare independence from Madrid, a police source said on Tuesday.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont is due to address the regional parliament at 1600 GMT.