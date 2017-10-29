FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Madrid calls on Puigdemont to participate in Catalan elections
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Xi’s new power won’t stop dissent in China
Commentary
Xi’s new power won’t stop dissent in China
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
Business
Japan Inc.'s safety failures point to deeper malaise
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
October 29, 2017 / 2:58 AM / in a day

Madrid calls on Puigdemont to participate in Catalan elections

Anna Valderrama

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government said on Saturday it would welcome the participation of sacked Catalan president Carles Puigdemont in regional elections to be held in December.

Sacked Catalan President Carles Puigdemont makes a statement the day after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from Spain in Girona, Spain, October 28, 2017. Catalan Government/Handout via REUTERS

Government spokesman Inigo Mendez de Vigo told Reuters TV in an interview that if Puigdemont wanted to continue in politics, “which is his right, I think he should prepare for next elections”.

Puigdemont had earlier on Saturday called for a democratic opposition to Madrid’s takeover of the region following its declaration of independence.

“I‘m quite sure that if Puigdemont takes part in these elections, he can exercise this democratic opposition”.

After dissolving the regional parliament and sacking the regional government on Friday, Spain’s Prime Minister Rajoy said a new regional election would be held in Catalonia on Dec. 21.

Mendez de Vigo also said he was confident that the regional Catalan police would obey the law after the government had sacked regional officers.

He said that if Puigdemont refused to abandon his office, the government would react with “intelligence and with common sense”.

Asked what would happen if Puigdemont had to face prosecution in the courts, Mendez replied that in Spain judicial and political powers were separate and that “no one is above the law.” He did not commit himself further.

Reporting by Anna Valderrama; writing by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.