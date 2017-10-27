FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suez says temporarily moves Catalonia office to Madrid
October 27, 2017

Suez says temporarily moves Catalonia office to Madrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - France’s Suez, the top water provider in Spain, has temporarily moved the legal registration of its offices in Catalonia to Madrid because of legal uncertainty related to Catalonia’s independence movement.

“We have temporarily moved the registered office of Agbar, which is the (Suez) holding company in Catalonia, to Madrid in order to protect the legal certainty of investors, because what we see now in Catalonia is uncertainty,” Chief Financial Officer Christophe Cros said on an earnings call. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
