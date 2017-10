Catalan President Carles Puigdemont reviews his notes at the start of a plenary session at the Catalonian regional parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The leader of Catalonia’s government called on Tuesday for a reduction in tensions in its standoff with Madrid over a bid in the wealthy northeastern region for independence from Spain.

“With our differences and discrepancies, we make up one people,” Carles Puigdemont told the regional parliament in Barcelona.