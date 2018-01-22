FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
January 22, 2018 / 10:53 AM / a day ago

Catalonia's ex-leader Puigdemont named candidate to lead region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalonia’s former leader Carles Puigdemont is the first candidate whose name will be put to a vote in parliament to be the region’s president, the house’s speaker Roger Torrent said on Monday.

Puigdemont’s candidacy will be voted on no later than Jan 31.

While separatist parties had already said that Puigdemont was their candidate, Torrent’s announcement makes it official.

The Spanish government says Puigdemont cannot be elected Catalonia president again, or rule the region, because he is in self-imposed exile in Belgium and would not be physically present for the vote. His supporters say modern technology would allow him to rule remotely.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.