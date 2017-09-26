Trump, Spanish PM Rajoy say they oppose Catalonia independence bid

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told journalists on Monday they opposed a referendum in Spain’s Catalonia region scheduled for this weekend, which the Spanish government has tried to thwart.

“I‘m just for a united Spain,” said Trump, who cast doubt on polling data predicting a ‘yes’ vote for independence will win. “I really think the people of Catalonia would stay with Spain. I think it would be foolish not to.”